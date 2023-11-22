Too many ‘blinkered’ directors in the UK still think they can shake off debt – including Covid-19 bounceback loans – by dissolving their own companies.

Restructuring and insolvency professionals at UK accountancy firm Azets are seeing and hearing of cases where directors go ‘DIY’ to illegally close their businesses in the mistaken belief they can flee creditor obligations.

Azets restructuring and insolvency partner, Chris Tate, said: “Increasingly, we hear of directors who mistakenly believe they are exempt from all responsibility by filing for strike-off from the Companies Register.

“But the simple fact is that you should not be doing this if you have creditors, including banks which lent bounceback loans in a scheme backed by taxpayers during the pandemic, and your business is threatened with liquidation.”

He added: “The problem is that the scale of the problem is obscured by the tens of thousands of strike-offs initiated each year either by Companies House for non-filing of accounts and confirmation statements, or by application by the company.

“Abuse of the strike-off process so as to avoid any investigation of the directors’ actions which would ordinarily take place if liquidated, including potentially fraudulent misuse of Covid financial support schemes, is being detected but perhaps not as much as it should be.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Punishment includes fines and prosecution.

Tate cited the case of a Southampton plumber who was jailed for eight months this August after his company’s affairs were investigated by the Insolvency Service.

Two days after the plumber withdrew £19,600 from a £20,000 bounceback loan in May 2020, having “overstated his turnover,” he applied to close his company down by having it struck off; the business was already in financial difficulty beforehand.

In a press release on the case, the Insolvency Service stated: “The striking-off application to dissolve a company makes clear that creditors, such as a bank with an outstanding loan, should be notified within seven days of applying to close the business, and that failure to notify interested parties is a criminal offence.”

R3, the insolvency and restructuring trade body, campaigns at policy level to close loopholes.

One of the recommendations is that, instead of automatic strike-off, companies failing to file accounts should enter compulsory liquidation overseen by the Official Receiver, which would enable earlier director investigation and asset recovery.

Tate concluded: “Government has a lot in its in-tray, so consideration of strike-offs reform is likely to be at the bottom end of the sky-high pile, but it is essential that directors know they cannot shake off legal obligations to creditors.

“It is important that there are robust mechanisms in place designed to capture misuse of the strike-off process – and a clear message to directors that offenders will be brought to justice.”