Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has announced the appointment of three new partners.
Melissa Bruno joins BDO as a People Advisory partner in the digital risk advisory services (DRAS) team, having built up over 20 years’ experience in professional services, consulting and in the private sector. She will lead on supporting businesses with people, culture and leadership strategy. Bruno will be based in BDO’s London office and joins from EY.
Andrew Clewer joins BDO in the audit quality improvement team (AQIT) and will take a lead role in the firm’s audit quality directorate. He also joins from EY and will be based in BDO’s London office.
Daniel Quiligotti joins as a partner specialising in asset management. He has a wealth of experience in the investment management and private equity sectors. Quiligotti joins from Deloitte and will be based in BDO’s London office.
Commenting on the appointments, BDO managing partner, Paul Eagland, said: “These appointments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to continued quality and a diverse offering for the businesses we work with.
“We continue to appoint talented individuals and invest in a bespoke range of expertise to give the businesses we work with access to the skills and experience needed to thrive.”
