Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has continued to invest in its team development with a further three partner hires.
Evan Routenberg joins BDO as a partner with the digital risk advisory services team (DRAS), having built up almost 20 years’ experience in professional services. He will lead BDO’s digital third party assurance (TPA) practice. Routenberg will be based in BDO’s London office and joins from PwC.
Claire Collins joins BDO as a partner in the firm’s quality and risk management team. She has significant experience in audit quality and regulation. Collins will be based in BDO’s London office and joins from EY.
Carl Jebbitt joins BDO in the South East. He will lead the pension audit team in the region. Jebbitt will specialise in defined benefit, defined contribution and hybrid pension schemes. He will be based in BDO’s Guildford office and joins from Deloitte.
Commenting on the appointments, BDO managing partner, Paul Eagland, said: “These appointments are reflective of our ongoing investment into our assurance and advisory offerings and our commitment to the continued quality of our partnership.
“Our investment in talented and high-performing individuals like Evan, Claire and Carl, demonstrates our commitment to offer a broad range of bespoke services.”
