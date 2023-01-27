Leading fintech SME lender, Banjo Loans, has announced the appointment of Andrew Ward as its new Chief Risk Officer.

Andrew is an experienced banking executive, having held numerous business development, strategy, and credit risk management roles over 20 years in the financial services sector. Banjo Loans CEO, Guy Callaghan, welcomed him to his new role as CRO.

“Andrew’s strong track record, in-depth risk expertise, and experience across Australian consumer and business credit mean he’s ideally suited to lead our risk function into the future,” Mr Callaghan said.

As part of Banjo’s growth phase, Andrew will be focused on leveraging new data sources to make quality decisions and improve customer experience.

“As CRO, Andrew will be responsible for proactively managing the risk elements that can impact Banjo and our stakeholders,” Mr Callaghan said. “In conjunction with our other Executives, he will manage Banjo’s lending parameters based around funder appetite, macro/micro economic data and regulatory/compliance requirements.”

Banjo recorded 200 per cent growth in outstanding loan book over 12 months and a 100 per cent increase in loan drawdowns, at the same time maintaining responsible lending practices with strong metrics on loan delinquency.

To support its growth, Banjo is making multiple new hires across various business units. The team has grown by around 50%, including reshaping some key leadership positions.

Industry veteran Rick Sawers and Linktree’s Jessica Box have both joined the Board as non-executive directors, to help oversee the company’s growth and expansion.

Banjo co-founder and former chief risk officer, Andrew Colliver, also moves to a non-executive director role on the Board.