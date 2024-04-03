Bahrain has recognised all seven of AAT’s qualifications after the country’s Education and Training Quality Authority (BQA) aligned them with the domestic training framework. The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) is the leading professional body for accounting technicians and bookkeepers globally. Its qualifications cover finance and accountancy skills education.

Commenting on this, AAT executive director of customers, partnerships, and innovation, Claire Bennison, said: “We are delighted at news AAT’s suite of Q2022 qualifications have successfully been aligned to Bahrain’s National Qualifications Framework.”

Bennison further noted that Bahrainis completing an AAT qualification would “rightly feel pride” in their government’s affirmation of their new skills and knowledge. More than 6,000 Bahrainis have studied AAT qualifications since the charity began offering its qualifications to learners in the Middle East in the 1980s.

She added: “This recognition by Bahrain’s qualifications watchdog will be welcome news for the thousands of Bahrainis who already have AAT qualifications, but also for those who are aspiring to join our dynamic, global profession. Learners now have the clear assurance that with AAT they will gain a qualification of the highest standard.”

AAT’s focus would now be on communicating the news to relevant government ministries and local employers. AAT would also continue to work alongside training providers to deliver the best possible experience for AAT students.

AAT international development lead, Tim Dawkins, said greater recognition of AAT qualifications supported the Kingdom of Bahrain’s efforts to address what it describes as a looming shortage ‘of both quality employment and appropriate skills’.

Recognition of the qualifications was in line with Bahrain’s strategy of ‘enhancing productivity and skills’ and would hasten momentum towards its goal of doubling the number of professionals entering the workforce by 2030.

He said the government was wise to back technical skills formation through recognition of practical qualifications such as AAT’s, which are highly regarded by employers for their real-world applicability.

Strong demand for AAT learners by employers was a key reason more countries were recognising AAT qualifications, Dawkins said. Thousands of employers trusted AAT qualifications every year as they developed the financial capabilities of their teams.

“Our hope is that Bahrain’s leadership will be reflected in the skills strategies of other countries across the Middle East, with more governments recognising our life-changing qualifications,” concluded Dawkins.