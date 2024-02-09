Azets, a leading Northern European advisory, compliance, and outsourcing group, has announced the appointment of Melanie Richards as the new chair of its board of directors. Richards will work with group chief executive officer Chris Horne and the senior leadership team in delivering the company’s next phase of growth.

Richards brings large-scale general management, board, and advisory expertise, with over 40 years of corporate finance and capital markets experience. Richards was deputy chair of KPMG UK, with a focus on a broad set of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) topics including risk and reputation, culture and diversity and inclusion.

Richards is a non-executive director of Morgan Stanley International and HKA, a member of the boards of the Royal National Theatre and Invictus Games Foundation, and chair of The Eve Appeal. She sits on the UK Government Skills and Curriculum Unit Leadership Advisory Board and is an advisory partner of Manchester Square Partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Azets group chief executive, Chris Horne, said: “We are delighted to announce that Melanie has been appointed Chair of Azets Group. Melanie’s experience as a Chair, board member, and senior executive leading companies with their growth ambitions will help deliver our five-year Pathway strategy.

“Melanie joins Azets at an important stage of our development, as we continue to focus on investing in our colleagues and supporting the changing needs of our clients in each of the markets we serve.

“Melanie is an influential leader in diversity and inclusion and ESG, and I know our values are closely aligned both operationally and in these important areas. On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Azets Group, we welcome Melanie and look forward to achieving great things together.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Richards was awarded a CBE in 2019 for her contribution to business and to the diversity and inclusion agenda. She is a founding member of the 30% Club Steering Committee, sits on the Steering Group of the FTSE Women Leaders Review and won the Outstanding Contribution to Social Mobility Award in 2018. She is an honorary member of the ICAEW and has been awarded an honorary doctorate of business and administration from Oxford Brookes University.

Commenting on her appointment, Richards said: “I’m pleased to be joining a successful and fast-growing business as we embark on its next growth phase. I’m very much looking forward to working with Chris and the executive team to achieve our ambitions. Azets is a purpose-driven business and I am energised by the opportunity to establish the Group’s leading market position and strong platform for future growth.”