Arvo Tech, a tax strategy solution innovator for small businesses, has announced the acquisitions of Mark Murphy and Associates and Lee and Associates, full-service accounting firms dedicated to helping companies maximise their financial futures.
By integrating comprehensive tax planning into its leading platform for simplifying access to federal and state incentive programs, Arvo is delivering an end-to-end solution that helps small businesses manage all aspects of their financial operations, including planning for the future.
Arvo has helped employers participate in employment-based tax incentive programs for more than a decade. During that time frame, the tax code has become more complex for employers to understand and manage, including the supplemental tax credit programs that congress offered during the pandemic. As the Trump-era tax cuts are set to expire in 2025, the next election is likely to bring about sweeping tax changes. Given these factors, it is critical that small businesses develop a more comprehensive tax strategy.
Commenting on this, Arvo Tech co-founder and president, Terracina Maxwell, said:
“Arvo Tech was built by tax experts to help every business better understand how to leverage programs and tax planning for better results.
“By adding best-in-breed accounting support with the integration of Mark Murphy and Associates and Lee and Associates, we are expanding our capabilities to ensure we’re delivering everything companies need to maximise their financial decisions and cash flow. We continue to seek partnerships with technology and service providers who share our mission of helping small businesses succeed.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition to the acquisitions, Arvo has a number of partnerships with payroll management and applicant tracking systems leaders like Gusto, Bullhorn, TempWorks, and others to securely import data, making it easier for companies to calculate and document important business details while streamlining the process of applying for tax credits.
Mark Murphy and Associates founder, Mark Murphy, said: “Arvo is a proven leader in the market and has a track record of supporting business owners by simplifying access to tax credits, so we’re thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to helping companies prepare for their financial future.”
Lee and Associates founder, Terry Lee, concluded: “We realise the value of bringing these disparate parts of tax planning into one platform – and with the integration of Arvo’s deep tax expertise and actionable insights, our team can serve even more small businesses.”