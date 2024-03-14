Arvo Tech, a tax strategy solution innovator for small businesses, has announced the acquisitions of Mark Murphy and Associates and Lee and Associates, full-service accounting firms dedicated to helping companies maximise their financial futures.

By integrating comprehensive tax planning into its leading platform for simplifying access to federal and state incentive programs, Arvo is delivering an end-to-end solution that helps small businesses manage all aspects of their financial operations, including planning for the future.

Related Company Profiles Gusto Inc View all

Arvo has helped employers participate in employment-based tax incentive programs for more than a decade. During that time frame, the tax code has become more complex for employers to understand and manage, including the supplemental tax credit programs that congress offered during the pandemic. As the Trump-era tax cuts are set to expire in 2025, the next election is likely to bring about sweeping tax changes. Given these factors, it is critical that small businesses develop a more comprehensive tax strategy.

Commenting on this, Arvo Tech co-founder and president, Terracina Maxwell, said:

“Arvo Tech was built by tax experts to help every business better understand how to leverage programs and tax planning for better results.

“By adding best-in-breed accounting support with the integration of Mark Murphy and Associates and Lee and Associates, we are expanding our capabilities to ensure we’re delivering everything companies need to maximise their financial decisions and cash flow. We continue to seek partnerships with technology and service providers who share our mission of helping small businesses succeed.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In addition to the acquisitions, Arvo has a number of partnerships with payroll management and applicant tracking systems leaders like Gusto, Bullhorn, TempWorks, and others to securely import data, making it easier for companies to calculate and document important business details while streamlining the process of applying for tax credits.

Mark Murphy and Associates founder, Mark Murphy, said: “Arvo is a proven leader in the market and has a track record of supporting business owners by simplifying access to tax credits, so we’re thrilled to be part of a team dedicated to helping companies prepare for their financial future.”

Lee and Associates founder, Terry Lee, concluded: “We realise the value of bringing these disparate parts of tax planning into one platform – and with the integration of Arvo’s deep tax expertise and actionable insights, our team can serve even more small businesses.”