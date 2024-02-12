Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal has announced the appointment of Dallas-based Jon Eilertsen as a CFO Services practice managing director within its Private Equity Performance Improvement Group (PEPI) group.
In alignment with A&M’s CFO Services offering, Eilertsen assists private equity firms’ portfolio companies and other corporate entities with complex accounting and financial reporting-related matters, furthering A&M’s commitment to drive change and maximise value.
Eilertsen will help clients with capital markets access, pre- and post-acquisition financial reporting, transaction structuring and execution, and operational effectiveness issues, including matters related to accounting and financial reporting under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). He also advises management teams on audit compliance process concerns by providing audit remediation and financial statement restatement assistance.
Eilertsen’s transactional experience includes initial public offerings (IPO), special purchase acquisition companies (SPACs), public to private transactions, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and divestitures. He has deep accounting and financial reporting expertise having worked on public company readiness, business combinations, consolidations, accounting for complex debt and equity transactions, accounting standards implementation, and financial statement preparation.
Commenting on this, Alvarez & Marsal leader of CFO services and PEPI managing diretor, Jonathan Vanderveen, said: “In today’s economic environment, our clients are facing several challenges including tightening liquidity, a shortage of financial reporting professionals, and increasing lender scrutiny on financial reporting. Our accounting and financial reporting expertise helps clients navigate these challenges. Jon’s robust cross-sector accounting and financial reporting knowledge elevates our line of service and furthers our ability to leverage A&M’s integrated platform and freedom from audit conflicts in providing best-in-class client support.”
Prior to joining A&M, Eilertsen was a partner with BDO. He began his career as an auditor in public accounting, performing both private and public company audits, before transitioning to accounting and financial reporting advisory services.
Alvarez & Marsal leader of CFO services and PEPI managing diretor, Richard Jenkins, further added: “Private equity (PE) clients are confronting a turbulent landscape and an evolving regulatory environment alongside anticipated liquidity challenges on the horizon. Maintaining and complying with accounting and financial reporting standards is critical. Jon’s expertise furthers our ability to address fundamental accounting and financial reporting requirements, so our clients can better understand financial results, drive improvement and navigate business challenges.”
Eilertsen earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).