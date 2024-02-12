Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal has announced the appointment of Dallas-based Jon Eilertsen as a CFO Services practice managing director within its Private Equity Performance Improvement Group (PEPI) group.

In alignment with A&M’s CFO Services offering, Eilertsen assists private equity firms’ portfolio companies and other corporate entities with complex accounting and financial reporting-related matters, furthering A&M’s commitment to drive change and maximise value.

Eilertsen will help clients with capital markets access, pre- and post-acquisition financial reporting, transaction structuring and execution, and operational effectiveness issues, including matters related to accounting and financial reporting under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). He also advises management teams on audit compliance process concerns by providing audit remediation and financial statement restatement assistance.

Eilertsen’s transactional experience includes initial public offerings (IPO), special purchase acquisition companies (SPACs), public to private transactions, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and divestitures. He has deep accounting and financial reporting expertise having worked on public company readiness, business combinations, consolidations, accounting for complex debt and equity transactions, accounting standards implementation, and financial statement preparation.

Commenting on this, Alvarez & Marsal leader of CFO services and PEPI managing diretor, Jonathan Vanderveen, said: “In today’s economic environment, our clients are facing several challenges including tightening liquidity, a shortage of financial reporting professionals, and increasing lender scrutiny on financial reporting. Our accounting and financial reporting expertise helps clients navigate these challenges. Jon’s robust cross-sector accounting and financial reporting knowledge elevates our line of service and furthers our ability to leverage A&M’s integrated platform and freedom from audit conflicts in providing best-in-class client support.”

Prior to joining A&M, Eilertsen was a partner with BDO. He began his career as an auditor in public accounting, performing both private and public company audits, before transitioning to accounting and financial reporting advisory services.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Alvarez & Marsal leader of CFO services and PEPI managing diretor, Richard Jenkins, further added: “Private equity (PE) clients are confronting a turbulent landscape and an evolving regulatory environment alongside anticipated liquidity challenges on the horizon. Maintaining and complying with accounting and financial reporting standards is critical. Jon’s expertise furthers our ability to address fundamental accounting and financial reporting requirements, so our clients can better understand financial results, drive improvement and navigate business challenges.”

Eilertsen earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).