AGN International (AGN) and Nexia, the accounting, tax, and advisory membership organisations, have announced the launch of a new collaborative alliance. AGN and Nexia have entered a strategic collaborative alliance from 13 March 2024 with the overriding objective of enhancing each of their offerings to their respective memberships.
This new alliance will better empower businesses to achieve their international ambitions and local business objectives through a vast resource of top-tier professionals across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and North America.
The alliance represents a global collaboration of independent equals, sharing infrastructure and know-how, while respecting the integrity of AGN’s “association” and Nexia’s “network” legal/regulatory status. This will add scale and depth to the resources available to drive value for the members in both organisations, offering distinctive and complementary value propositions to the members of each.
Commenting on this, AGN Global CEO, Malcom Ward, said: “Our agreement represents a positive strategic move within a market that is changing rapidly. Through close collaboration, we can identify operational synergies while investing to develop new content and capabilities to address industry challenges.
“Of course, AGN members value their existing organisational and operational autonomy, which remains unchanged. But we will now be able to offer a range of further possibilities and choices to the market in a fast-developing industry.”
AGN and Nexia together comprise over 400 member firms worldwide. Whilst the alliance between AGN and Nexia exists for the mutual benefit of the respective memberships, members’ clients will also see advantages from the collaboration, with a broader and deeper choice of professional options for their clients with international requirements.
Nexia chief executive, Tim Wilson, concluded: “It goes without saying that we expect this new structure to increase referral activity between members and thus positively and meaningfully impact our members’ revenues.
“I am also excited to see the benefits of communication and collaboration between our two great memberships. We will actively encourage our business groups, committees, and boards to work together to identify best practices for professional services – including people development and training, business development, and know-how.”