Security consultancy and training provider Advent IM is launching a new Training Academy, aiming to combat the rise of data breaches.

Recent research shows that the cost of a data breach is skyrocketing, year-by-year, and 2024 will be no different. The main reason for security breaches is human error, with just less than a fifth of UK business providing security training. Using over 20 years of experience within this industry, Advent IM aims to reduce the risk of a data breach.

Since 2017 the mean number of days it takes to identify a data breach has increased from 191 to 204. This points to a new level of complexity in attack, as attackers are increasing their dwell time in networks and victims are finding it more and more challenging to identify breaches.

Humans are the common factor in most breaches, representing the most likely attack vector or point of failure. This emphasises the importance of employee training, which is where Advent IM are stepping in – as they have now increased the number of course trainers, are supplying course material, and have increased the number of courses they are providing.

The Training Academy will be launching on 1st February, and has courses available both on-site and virtually.

Commenting on this, Advent IM’s managing director and co-founder, Mike Gillespie, said: “At Advent IM we have long known the value of quality, targeted and role specific education and training in building an organisation’s resilience.

“Effective training hugely reduces the likelihood of our own people causing a data breach by positively affecting their behaviours, attitudes and belief systems, it builds a positive information culture and it increases the ability to resist an external attack or incursion.

“Education and training has been part of Advent IM’s core offering for many years. The launch of the Advent IM Academy marks an evolution in our ability to continue to deliver excellent quality, whilst also expanding our portfolio to ensure that we continue to make businesses secure through training.”