BY VIEWING, READING AND/OR USING THIS SURVEY YOU AGREE TO THIS DISCLAIMER

This Survey is provided by GlobalData UK Ltd, a company registered in England and Wales with company number: 05968121 and having its registered offices at John Carpenter House, John Carpenter Street, London EC4Y 0AN (“GlobalData”)for your information only. While GlobalData will make every endeavour to ensure that the content, material and information on the Survey including, but not limited to, any documents available to view, download, and/or documents sent or made available to you (together, the “Survey Content“) is accurate, such Survey Content does not constitute any commercial or business recommendation or advice, and GlobalData makes no representations and does not warrant to you that such Survey Content is accurate, complete or up to date. Your use of the Survey and/or Survey Content is entirely at your own risk.

GlobalData does not make any warranties, representations or guarantees as to the content of the Survey and/or Survey Content, nor as to the accuracy, completeness, timelines, reliability of the Survey Content or that it will be free from error(s).

The Survey and/or Survey Content makes no recommendation or suggestion as to any business strategies, explicitly or implicitly, or concerning viability or non-viability of any business. The Survey Content includes information that has been provided by companies who responded to our related survey(s) (“Related Surveys”) for the purposes of gathering this data, and who met the criteria stated set out within the survey(s) for inclusion within this Survey. It may also include other research and analysis carried out by GlobalData. The information within this Survey is offered to the reader for reference purposes only.

The Survey and/or Survey Content does not constitute a recommendation to the reader to buy or sell shares in any business, nor to engage or refrain in doing business with a company who appears in the Survey.

GlobalData does not control any websites operated by either third parties or contributing companies to which the Survey and/or Survey Content may link. GlobalData does not accept any responsibility whatsoever for the activities or operations of those websites or the content or the service they provide.

To the maximum extent permitted by the law (and except in respect of death or personal injury arising out of the negligence of GlobalData, or fraud) GlobalData does not accept any liability for:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from International Accounting Bulletin. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

any inaccuracies or omissions in the Related Survey(s), Survey and/or Survey Content;

any loss of data, profit, goodwill, anticipated savings, revenue or business, or for any special, indirect, incidental, consequential, punitive damages, or wasted expenditure whether based on contract, tort, or other legal theory in connection with or arising out of or relating to the Related Survey(s), Survey and/or Survey Content.

any loss, damage, cost or expense of any kind incurred by you arising in connection with your viewing of, access to, use of, or inability to use, the Related Surveys, Survey or the Survey Content.

By viewing, reading and/or using the Survey, you release GlobalData from all such liability.

Owing to the nature of the electronic publication, and the internet, and the fact that your access to the Survey involves functionality outside GlobalData’s control, GlobalData is not responsible for technical problems that you may experience with the Survey and/or Survey Content. GlobalData reserves the right to withdraw your access to or amend your use of the Survey and/or Survey Content.