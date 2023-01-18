Alongside commemorating its 50th anniversary year, Wilder Coe, with ETL Global, has welcomed Robert Bradman and Bee-Lean Chew as joint managing partners, effective 1 January 2023.

Jitendra Pattani, who has been managing partner since 2017, is now stepping into the role of chairman.

Pattani comments, “It has been a pleasure to manage the firm over the last five years. During this period, the firm has achieved significant growth which would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of all our clients and the dedication of our team members to always providing clients with outstanding service. As chairman, I am looking forward to supporting Bee and Robert to foster the firm’s further growth by continuing the focus on outstanding client service and providing professional fulfilment and personal growth opportunities for our exceptionally talented team members.”

Bradman qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Scotland in 1998 and has been with Wilder Coe since 2004. In 2010, Bradman became an audit partner and four years later combined his role to head up the accounting support department.

Bradman comments: “I want to thank Jitendra for all his efforts and contributions in steering the firm as managing partner over the past 5 years and very much look forward to continuing to work with Jitendra in his new role.

I am delighted to be taking on the role and responsibilities of Managing Partner with Bee. Together with my fellow Partners and dedicated teams, we are excited to build on the existing relationships in offering quality services to our clients for many years to come.”

Having joined Wilder Coe as a chartered accountant trainee, Chew joined the Partnership in 2005 and heads up the firm’s audit and forensic accounting departments.

Chew added: “I’m delighted for this opportunity to contribute to Wilder Coe’s expansion and am looking forward to working with Robert and the Wilder Coe team to help the firm take up the many exciting opportunities open to it, while, at the same time, ensuring our core commitment of quality of service to our clients.”

ETL Global UK managing director, Sara Brassington, said:

“Here at ETL Global UK, we’re excited to see Robert and Bee step into their new roles as joint managing partners. Jitendra has managed the firm brilliantly over the last half-decade, building a loyal team and developing strong client relations, which I’m sure he will continue to do in his new role as chairman.

Wilder Coe already contributes outstanding expertise and experience to our UK network and I’m looking forward to seeing how the team will continue to develop the firm’s offering in the future. This strengthening of Wilder Coe’s partner base is a fantastic way to round off their milestone 50th birthday year and I’m confident we will continue to see the firm prevail for many more years to come. Congratulations”