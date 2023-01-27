The International Accountancy Forum & Awards 2023 (incorporating International Accounting Bulletin & The Accountant Awards) will be announced in London on 29th June.

This year, there are 14 corporate Awards categories and 3 Awards for individuals. Full details of the categories and the judging criteria may be found here

Nominations are now open – deadline for entries is 5pm GMT on 26th April 2023.

Network of the Year

The winner of this award will have demonstrated the execution of profitable growth strategies. It will be recognised by the industry as a reputable brand that consistently delivers high quality professional services. The winner will have excelled in a number of key strategic and operational areas over the past 12 months. Nominees must be compliant with the IFAC definition of a network.

Judges will consider:

· Financial performance globally and by region (in the context of a region’s economic performance)

· How effectively the network has strengthened its position in what it identifies as strategically important markets

· Evidence that the network has consistently provided a top-level standard in network-wide audit quality

· Evidence that member firms are an employer of choice

· Evidence of industry leadership, which could include initiatives such as thought leadership, demonstration of best practice, or playing a lead role in discussions over an issue affecting the industry

Evidence of client satisfaction

· Evidence that the network has successfully implemented a strategy that helped it significantly improve its delivery of internal services to member firms and external services to clients

· Judges will also consider performance in the face of adversity, industry leadership and the promotion of the highest professional standards to business and the public

Rising Star Network

The winner of this award will have demonstrated exceptional growth, entrepreneurial flair and innovation in elevating its position in the market. Nominees must be compliant with the IFAC definition of a network.

Judges will consider:

· Evidence of successful implementation of a strategy that has improved the network’s global position and reputation across the world

· Improved performance by fee income and global expansion

· Evidence that staff and client satisfaction has improved

· Proven innovation to enhance the network’s delivery services

Association of the Year

The winner of this award will have demonstrated the execution of profitable growth strategies. It will be recognised by the industry as a reputable brand that consistently delivers high quality professional services. The winner will have excelled in a number of key strategic and operational areas over the past 12 months.

Judges will consider:

· Financial performance globally and by region (in the context of a region’s economic performance)

· How effectively the association has strengthened its position in what it identifies as strategically important markets

· Evidence that member firms are an employer of choice

· Evidence of industry leadership, which could include initiatives such as thought leadership, demonstration of best practice, or playing a lead role in discussions over an issue affecting the industry

Evidence of client satisfaction

· Evidence that the association has successfully implemented a strategy that helped it significantly improve its delivery of internal services to member firms and external services to clients

· Judges will also consider performance in the face of adversity, industry leadership and the promotion of the highest professional standards to business and the public

Rising Star Association

The winner of this award will have demonstrated exceptional growth, entrepreneurial flair and innovation in elevating its position in the market.

Judges will consider:

· Evidence of the successful implementation of a strategy that has improved the association’s global position and reputation across the world

· Improved ranking/market position/increased number of members

· Evidence that staff and client satisfaction has improved

· The use of innovation to greatly enhance the association’s delivery of services

Digital Innovation of the Year

This award will be given to a practice, network or association, which has with a new initiative or innovation in audit made a major change in improving audit quality, efficiency or added value to clients. This innovation could be an addition to an existing audit product/process or a completely new initiative. Judges will look at the benefits and cutting edge thinking behind the innovation. This innovation may have occurred across the whole network/association or just within an individual firm or is a project.

Judges will consider:

· Evidence of improvements in efficiency, accuracy and reliability

· Client satisfaction and added value

· Contribution to improved audit quality and reliability

· Potential to keep the relevance and value of assurance services, at a time when firms grow revenues through advisory and ancillary services

Wellbeing Initiative of the Year

The Wellbeing Initiative of the Year Award recognises the technology and digital investment an industry organisation has made to support its employees’, members’, and users’ physical and mental wellbeing.

Judges will consider:

· Measurable evidence of an initiative that has improved the wellbeing, whether physical or mental, of employees over the past year

· Testimonials from employees that demonstrate how their organisation has supported them

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Initiative of the Year

This category will celebrate the success of a firm, network/association, professional body, regulator, professional federation etc., which has with its DE&I initiative made a significant contribution towards raising the bar on selection and hiring based on principles of diversity (cosmopolitan backgrounds, mix of skill sets), equity (equality of pay and promotions), inclusion (equal access to corporate review and training).

Judges will consider:

· The impact the DE&I initiative has had on expanding the corporate market positioning

· Measurable evidence showing changes in the hiring and selection process, pay-scales, and employee feedback mechanisms.

Professional Body of the Year

The winning professional body should wield a profound influence within the accountancy industry and beyond: Including the finance and business world, government and society as a whole. The winner will be a top influencer that not only serves effectively its membership but also safeguards the public interest nature of the profession, as well as contributes to the values and skills that accountants should master.

Judges will consider:

· Full disclosure of membership information, such as fully qualified members or members pursuing the professional body’s qualification, including country-by-country disclosure for global bodies

· Evidence of a strong and/or sustainable growth and development strategy, which meets market demand for skilled professionals

· An effective good governance structure, that upholds and supports principles of public interest

· Evidence of its influence in the industry of a country, region or internationally, through thought leadership campaigns, constructive lobby initiatives and/or research efforts

· Relevant, innovative and successful professional qualification, if applicable

· Solid oversight of its certification/examinations and/or regulatory powers of the profession, if applicable

· Advocacy projects that have raised awareness on the importance of strengthening public finance management or helped drafted or passed laws that have or will improve government accountability

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

The winner of this award will have demonstrated a measurable commitment to Sustainability initiatives in the last year as part of a set long-term strategy for the organisation.

This can be an internal Sustainability measure impacting people / processes / partners External advisory to client for e.g reaching net-zero, ESG

Judges will be looking for a winner that demonstrates how it has integrated and reported on these measures to meet stakeholder demand and show how they are managing and mitigating risk for their company, clients and community. Local, regional and global initiatives are all welcome.

Judges will consider:

· Evidence of how the initiative has impacted the firm

· An overview of the wider implications of the initiative

· Evidence of successful employee involvement in the initiative/project

· Special consideration will be given to initiatives that have created a market-wide benchmark

Communications Campaign of the Year

This award will recognise the work of a communications/marketing/brand ambassadors’ team across the whole range of accountancy stakeholders (firms, professional bodies, federations, standard-setters, regulators, etc.). The winner will have contributed to making successful a campaign that, while being relevant, has excelled in the way it has been communicated.

Judges will consider:

· Substance, relevance and importance of the campaign/s or initiative/s that has been promoted

· Creativity, wittiness and originality of the format, language, style and tone used to address your audience

· Ability to explain a technical topic, grabbing the attention of the targeted audience, with an underlying ambition of reaching or getting other professions or industries (investors, politicians, lawmakers, civil society, etc.) interested

· Dexterity in capturing the philosophy, values and core mission of your organisation, effectively transmitting a vital message to the winner’s audience

Accountancy Software of the Year (Vendor)

The winning accounting practice software product will showcase great levels of enterprise integration, user satisfaction and industry leading product features. Nominations will be accepted from companies showcasing a new product or a successful addition of features to existing software.

Judges will consider:

· Showcasing the innovation and market leading technology

· Evidence of how the effective deployment of the software has reduced costs, improved quality and/or increased opportunities for growth

· Evidence of how the product has helped users and achieved high levels of user satisfaction and enterprise integration

· Proven track record of new software/technology developed to assist the accounting profession

Cloud Initiative of the Year (Vendor)

The Cloud Initiative of the Year recognises the most innovative and compelling products, services and solutions from cloud vendors.

Judges will consider:

The success of business transformation through a cloud-based platform

The improvements made to scalability and security of business process and operations

Customer Experience of the Year (Vendor)

The Customer Experience of the Year Award recognises the most ground-breaking digital CX offerings from organisations that take pride in creating the best possible experiences for their customers.

Judges will consider:

Customer/ client sentiment on user experience of a product or a service

New ways of client capture and user engagement

How businesses have grown and improved customer experience through a particular channel

Accounting Fintech Startup of the Year

This award will go to a fintech start-up that is providing an emergent and sought-after product/solution or fintech consultancy services to independent accountants, firms and accounting corporates.

Judges will consider:

Client testimonials

Measurable ROIs

Ongoing enterprise-partnership support

Individual Awards:

Young Accountant of the Year

The winner of this award will have qualified in the past 10 years and will have made a significant difference to their employer. Judges will be looking for evidence of entrepreneurial flair, technical excellence and leadership potential. The young accountant will be a professional employed in practice, business, government or another organisation in which his or her accountancy skill has become an essential asset.

Personality of the Year

We will be looking for an industry leader who is not scared to take a stand who is outspoken on the issues affecting the profession and who has made a significant contribution in the past year. Nominations are welcome from people in practice as well as business.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognises consistent levels of achievement and service within the profession over a number of years

To enter the awards, simply fill in the awards entry form which can be downloaded on the International Accounting Forum & Awards Website: https://www.arena-international.com/event/iaf/